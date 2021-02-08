Is Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) a good stock to buy now?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) is 25.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.10 and a high of $55.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The DCT stock was last observed hovering at around $54.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.18% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -13.23% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.35, the stock is 11.92% and 22.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 26.93% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.91.

The stock witnessed a 33.70% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.48%, and is 12.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has around 1405 employees, a market worth around $7.15B and $224.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6038.89. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.84% and -2.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.10%).

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $59.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.80% year-over-year.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), with 67.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.87% while institutional investors hold 60.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.53M, and float is at 88.33M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 29.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Accenture PLC with over 25.18 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 19.23% of the DCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 11.45 million shares valued at $520.13 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 5.24 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $238.12 million, while Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $201.71 million.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Disco (Guernsey) Holdings L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Disco (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. sold 6,156,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $44.39 per share for a total of $273.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31.61 million shares.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Disco (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. (Director) sold a total of 720,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $39.77 per share for $28.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37.76 million shares of the DCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Disco (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. (Director) disposed off 4,800,000 shares at an average price of $39.77 for $190.9 million. The insider now directly holds 38,482,952 shares of Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT).