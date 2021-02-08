Is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) a good stock to buy now?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) is 15.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.12 and a high of $15.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNDA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.29% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.16, the stock is 6.62% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 5.28% at the moment leaves the stock 29.58% off its SMA200. VNDA registered 12.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.83.

The stock witnessed a 10.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.60%, and is 5.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 3.92% over the month.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) has around 284 employees, a market worth around $787.56M and $241.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.19 and Fwd P/E is 26.41. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.92% and 0.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 343.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 104.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.67M, and float is at 52.91M with Short Float at 11.19%. Institutions hold 101.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.28 million shares valued at $89.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.96% of the VNDA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Armistice Capital, LLC with 5.45 million shares valued at $52.65 million to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 4.38 million shares representing 8.01% and valued at over $42.32 million, while Palo Alto Investors Lp holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 4.17 million with a market value of $40.28 million.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos sold 39,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $13.00 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) sold a total of 51,049 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $13.19 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the VNDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos (President and CEO) disposed off 35,053 shares at an average price of $12.88 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,285,763 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA).

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) that is trading 116.53% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 7.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.08.