KB Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Now

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: KB) is -1.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $43.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The KB stock was last observed hovering at around $37.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $52.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.1% off the consensus price target high of $62.29 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 18.46% higher than the price target low of $48.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.18, the stock is -1.99% and -4.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing 4.37% at the moment leaves the stock 15.83% off its SMA200. KB registered 4.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.49.

The stock witnessed a -4.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.83%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.62% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) has around 25725 employees, a market worth around $15.70B and $12.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.20% and -10.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KB Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (KB), with institutional investors hold 6.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 389.63M, and float is at 384.02M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 6.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 4.43 million shares valued at $142.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.07% of the KB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.95 million shares valued at $126.76 million to account for 0.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 1.97 million shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $63.17 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 0.46% of the shares totaling 1.91 million with a market value of $61.39 million.

KB Financial Group Inc. (KB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -11.59% down over the past 12 months. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -4.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -123.85% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.