Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 2.06% Change This Year

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) is 2.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.49 and a high of $169.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOD stock was last observed hovering at around $144.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.14% off its average median price target of $133.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.81% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -188.33% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $149.93, the stock is 0.80% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 80.58% off its SMA200. KOD registered 116.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 211.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $148.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.50.

The stock witnessed a 9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.07%, and is 18.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 7.29% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 322.41% and -11.80% from its 52-week high.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.40% this year.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD), with 6.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.43% while institutional investors hold 91.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.12M, and float is at 41.70M with Short Float at 7.34%. Institutions hold 77.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 12.35 million shares valued at $731.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.57% of the KOD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.91 million shares valued at $290.72 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 3.08 million shares representing 6.87% and valued at over $182.34 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $159.19 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EHRLICH JASON. SEC filings show that EHRLICH JASON sold 26,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $162.77 per share for a total of $4.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50343.0 shares.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that EHRLICH JASON sold a total of 6,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $144.55 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42843.0 shares of the KOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, EHRLICH JASON disposed off 6,950 shares at an average price of $138.79 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 42,843 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD).