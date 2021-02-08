Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) is 25.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.43 and a high of $91.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The KYMR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.85% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.69% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -19.4% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.61, the stock is 5.94% and 16.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 14.54% at the moment leaves the stock 58.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.23.

The stock witnessed a 16.83% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.91%, and is 25.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.33% over the week and 10.51% over the month.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) has around 64 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $23.08M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 205.19% and -15.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.20%).

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $21.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.10% this year.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), with 5.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.00% while institutional investors hold 44.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.45M, and float is at 40.08M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 39.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Redmile Group, LLC with over 2.73 million shares valued at $88.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.15% of the KYMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.63 million shares valued at $85.0 million to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.26 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $73.07 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 4.41% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $63.3 million.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.