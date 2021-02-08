Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Volatility At 2.23%, Should You Add A Position?

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTR) is 11.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $84.10 and a high of $158.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSTR stock was last observed hovering at around $146.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $150.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.74% off the consensus price target high of $170.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -64.82% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $148.34, the stock is 0.48% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock 19.41% off its SMA200. LSTR registered 32.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $132.47.

The stock witnessed a 5.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.94%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) has around 1333 employees, a market worth around $5.64B and $4.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.78 and Fwd P/E is 21.37. Profit margin for the company is 4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.37% and -6.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landstar System Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.61 with sales reaching $1.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Top Institutional Holders

497 institutions hold shares in Landstar System Inc. (LSTR), with 330.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 102.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.39M, and float is at 38.04M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 101.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.14 million shares valued at $519.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.79% of the LSTR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.0 million shares valued at $502.29 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 2.2 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $276.16 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 1.88 million with a market value of $253.25 million.

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Beacom Joseph J, the company’s VP, CSO, COO. SEC filings show that Beacom Joseph J sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $144.23 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38697.0 shares.

Landstar System Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 27 that Stout L Kevin (VP, CFO and Asst Secretary) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 27 and was made at $129.92 per share for $1.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28861.0 shares of the LSTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, Kneller Michael K (VP General Counsel & Secy) disposed off 13,100 shares at an average price of $130.01 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 50,427 shares of Landstar System Inc. (LSTR).

Landstar System Inc. (LSTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading 6.66% up over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is 111.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.06% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.48.