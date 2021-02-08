Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) is 41.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.27 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The YVR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.0% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.20, the stock is 14.46% and 26.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 29.41% off its SMA200. YVR registered 29.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8072 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6725.

The stock witnessed a 36.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.78%, and is 17.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 10.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.23% and -38.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-99.70%).

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.30% this year.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (YVR), with 1.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.84% while institutional investors hold 14.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.36M, and float is at 8.33M with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 11.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is J. Goldman & Co., L.P. with over 0.62 million shares valued at $0.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.42% of the YVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 3405.0 shares valued at $4767.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1340.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $1876.0, while HHM Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1000.0 with a market value of $1560.0.