Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Volatility At 3.52%, Should You Add A Position?

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) is 27.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.61 and a high of $41.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMNX stock was last observed hovering at around $28.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -34.41% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $29.57, the stock is 6.52% and 16.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 4.52% off its SMA200. LMNX registered 21.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.34.

The stock witnessed a 14.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.90%, and is 5.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $396.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 120.20 and Fwd P/E is 34.83. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.47% and -29.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminex Corporation (LMNX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $104.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Luminex Corporation (LMNX), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.91% while institutional investors hold 101.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.46M, and float is at 44.24M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 96.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $202.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.58% of the LMNX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.1 million shares valued at $133.91 million to account for 10.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RGM Capital, LLC which holds 2.52 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $66.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $51.62 million.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Luminex Corporation (LMNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Eck Stephen L., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Eck Stephen L. bought 4,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $22.40 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37807.0 shares.

Luminex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Shapiro Eric (SR VP, GLOBAL MARKETING) sold a total of 14,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $40.16 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33867.0 shares of the LMNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Fairchild Nancy (SVP, Human Resources) disposed off 24,283 shares at an average price of $40.16 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 33,828 shares of Luminex Corporation (LMNX).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 48.36% up over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 53.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.15.