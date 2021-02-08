M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) makes 6.28% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE: MHO) is 18.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.62 and a high of $55.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The MHO stock was last observed hovering at around $50.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.3% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 6.3% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.47, the stock is 7.68% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 4.09% at the moment leaves the stock 28.98% off its SMA200. MHO registered 21.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.87.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.86%, and is 6.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.43% over the week and 5.29% over the month.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) has around 1401 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.39 and Fwd P/E is 6.06. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 445.43% and -5.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

M/I Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.51 with sales reaching $758.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 31.40% in year-over-year returns.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in M/I Homes Inc. (MHO), with 632.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.20% while institutional investors hold 101.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.65M, and float is at 28.11M with Short Float at 2.77%. Institutions hold 99.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.69 million shares valued at $216.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the MHO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.16 million shares valued at $99.29 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $92.19 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.32% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $83.67 million.

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 93 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CREEK PHILLIP G, the company’s Ex. Vice President and CFO. SEC filings show that CREEK PHILLIP G sold 19,859 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $30.01 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6513.0 shares.

M/I Homes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that SCHOTTENSTEIN ROBERT H (Chairman, CEO & President) sold a total of 29,089 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $42.47 per share for $1.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62364.0 shares of the MHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Mason J Thomas (Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 15,833 shares at an average price of $42.50 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of M/I Homes Inc. (MHO).

M/I Homes Inc. (MHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) that is trading 5.80% up over the past 12 months. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) is 32.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.71.