Manchester United plc (MANU) – The -28.76% Downside Potential Remains

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -4.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $19.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $12.45 for the next 12 months. It is also -25.63% off the consensus price target high of $12.76 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -32.04% lower than the price target low of $12.14 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.03, the stock is 1.90% and -0.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 3.10% off its SMA200. MANU registered -16.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.31.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.01%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 992 employees, a market worth around $2.53B and $659.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.05. Profit margin for the company is -11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.92% and -19.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.20%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$4 with sales reaching $215.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -181.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Manchester United plc (MANU), with 24.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.76% while institutional investors hold 102.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.94M, and float is at 31.51M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 87.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lindsell Train Limited with over 11.61 million shares valued at $168.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.82% of the MANU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is BAMCO Inc. with 11.57 million shares valued at $168.18 million to account for 29.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 2.42 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $35.24 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $15.87 million.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading 2.89% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.87.