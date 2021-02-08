Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Marchex Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) is 52.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $4.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCHX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $3.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 14.57% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.99, the stock is 13.26% and 26.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 58.32% off its SMA200. MCHX registered -19.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4669 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0414.

The stock witnessed a 36.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.11%, and is 2.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 6.31% over the month.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) has around 291 employees, a market worth around $116.31M and $105.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.82% and -26.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marchex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $10.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -62.30% in year-over-year returns.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Marchex Inc. (MCHX), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.63% while institutional investors hold 96.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.13M, and float is at 27.49M with Short Float at 2.30%. Institutions hold 90.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 8.04 million shares valued at $17.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.02% of the MCHX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Roumell Asset Management LLC with 3.64 million shares valued at $7.72 million to account for 10.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. which holds 2.64 million shares representing 7.56% and valued at over $5.6 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 2.63 million with a market value of $5.59 million.

Marchex Inc. (MCHX) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Marchex Inc. (MCHX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 40,748 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $71105.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12.01 million shares.

Marchex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that ARENDS MICHAEL A (Co-CEO & CFO) bought a total of 125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $2.42 per share for $303.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.79 million shares of the MCHX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, ARENDS MICHAEL A (Co-CEO & CFO) acquired 125 shares at an average price of $2.15 for $269.0. The insider now directly holds 793,129 shares of Marchex Inc. (MCHX).

Marchex Inc. (MCHX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Inuvo Inc. (INUV) that is trading 353.98% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 31.90% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.42% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.