Markel Corporation (MKL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) is 6.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $710.52 and a high of $1347.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKL stock was last observed hovering at around $1070.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 29.35% off its average median price target of $1200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.04% off the consensus price target high of $1250.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $1125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1099.51, the stock is 8.76% and 9.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock 12.01% off its SMA200. MKL registered -15.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,012.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1,016.80.

The stock witnessed a 3.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.68%, and is 13.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Markel Corporation (MKL) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $14.74B and $9.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.75% and -18.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Markel Corporation (MKL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Markel Corporation (MKL) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Markel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $12.73 with sales reaching $2.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 623.50% in year-over-year returns.

Markel Corporation (MKL) Top Institutional Holders

728 institutions hold shares in Markel Corporation (MKL), with 335.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 79.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.81M, and float is at 13.44M with Short Float at 0.61%. Institutions hold 77.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.18 million shares valued at $1.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the MKL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.89 million shares valued at $870.43 million to account for 6.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $650.32 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $478.55 million.

Markel Corporation (MKL) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Markel Corporation (MKL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KASEN STEWART M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KASEN STEWART M sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $961.50 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2028.0 shares.

Markel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that KASEN STEWART M (Director) sold a total of 997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $960.00 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1879.0 shares of the MKL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Whitt Richard R III (Co-Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 406 shares at an average price of $1113.39 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 8,923 shares of Markel Corporation (MKL).

Markel Corporation (MKL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 5.35% up over the past 12 months. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is -26.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 87560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.