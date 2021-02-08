MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) is 0.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $275.49 and a high of $606.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $566.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.46% off its average median price target of $580.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.68% off the consensus price target high of $670.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.86% lower than the price target low of $530.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $571.66, the stock is 6.73% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 11.35% off its SMA200. MKTX registered 65.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $547.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $522.13.

The stock witnessed a 4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.42%, and is 5.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) has around 527 employees, a market worth around $21.49B and $689.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.83 and Fwd P/E is 61.13. Profit margin for the company is 38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.50% and -5.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.80%).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.15 with sales reaching $194.52M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.20% in year-over-year returns.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Top Institutional Holders

841 institutions hold shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.92% while institutional investors hold 96.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.39M, and float is at 36.87M with Short Float at 1.64%. Institutions hold 93.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.25 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the MKTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.65 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 9.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 1.7 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $818.52 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $790.77 million.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 221 insider transactions have happened at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 208 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Casper Stephen P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Casper Stephen P sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $554.96 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10600.0 shares.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that Pintoff Scott (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $566.13 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7589.0 shares of the MKTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, McVey Richard M (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 41,000 shares at an average price of $565.17 for $23.17 million. The insider now directly holds 811,063 shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX).

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) that is trading 23.08% up over the past 12 months. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) is 26.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.36% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.