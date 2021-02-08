MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) is 5.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.43 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGP stock was last observed hovering at around $32.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.58% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.35% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.97, the stock is 4.88% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 15.59% off its SMA200. MGP registered -1.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.49.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.38%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $15.23B and $824.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.84 and Fwd P/E is 25.54. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.45% and -4.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $194.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.80% in year-over-year returns.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP), with 767.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 97.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 131.57M, and float is at 130.96M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 97.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with over 15.72 million shares valued at $439.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.96% of the MGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.32 million shares valued at $204.9 million to account for 5.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 7.13 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $199.43 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 5.2 million with a market value of $145.62 million.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rietbrock Michael, the company’s Former Director. SEC filings show that Rietbrock Michael sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $22.61 per share for a total of $45220.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

MGM Growth Properties LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Rietbrock Michael (Former Director) sold a total of 17,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $23.23 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the MGP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, MURREN JAMES (former director) disposed off 184,669 shares at an average price of $24.71 for $4.56 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP).

MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -22.70% down over the past 12 months. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) is -37.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.27% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.