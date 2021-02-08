Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) is 11.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.14 and a high of $27.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIRM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.81% off the consensus price target high of $77.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 35.33% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.40, the stock is 2.27% and -3.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.09% at the moment leaves the stock -1.13% off its SMA200. MIRM registered 18.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.36.

The stock witnessed a 4.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.66%, and is 7.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 112.25% and -29.27% from its 52-week high.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.97.The EPS is expected to shrink by -202.90% this year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 77.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.13M, and float is at 9.54M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 70.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.19 million shares valued at $80.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.28% of the MIRM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Frazier Management LLC with 3.57 million shares valued at $68.73 million to account for 13.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) which holds 3.45 million shares representing 13.41% and valued at over $66.46 million, while Novo Holdings A/S holds 9.51% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $47.12 million.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Clements Ian, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Clements Ian bought 2,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $18.61 per share for a total of $45975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7841.0 shares.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 23 that Peetz Christopher (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 23 and was made at $18.70 per share for $93480.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the MIRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Tucker Edwin Jonathan (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $11.90 for $29740.0. The insider now directly holds 6,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM).