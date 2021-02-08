NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) up 12.34% since start of the year

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) is 12.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.85 and a high of $81.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The NSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $73.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $72.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.68% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -36.6% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $75.13, the stock is 5.52% and 13.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 2.22% at the moment leaves the stock 70.02% off its SMA200. NSTG registered 154.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.99.

The stock witnessed a 8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.35%, and is 7.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has around 551 employees, a market worth around $3.24B and $118.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 442.45% and -7.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.50%).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NanoString Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $34.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Top Institutional Holders

220 institutions hold shares in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG), with 300.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 97.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.07M, and float is at 43.84M with Short Float at 8.48%. Institutions hold 97.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.67 million shares valued at $253.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.87% of the NSTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 4.01 million shares valued at $179.16 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 3.82 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $170.85 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 8.43% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $166.04 million.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BROWN J. CHAD, the company’s SVP, Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that BROWN J. CHAD sold 8,229 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $63.18 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 440.0 shares.

NanoString Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that GRAY R BRADLEY (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $72.34 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86686.0 shares of the NSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, HERSHBERG ROBERT (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $72.62 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 1,890 shares of NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG).

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 48.36% up over the past 12 months. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is 651.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.