Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Volatility At 9.67%, Should You Add A Position?

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) is 48.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $16.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -121.33% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is 21.19% and 52.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 107.08% off its SMA200. NMM registered 39.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 162.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.14.

The stock witnessed a 61.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 168.17%, and is 25.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) has around 186 employees, a market worth around $187.25M and $218.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.22. Profit margin for the company is -37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 306.85% and 0.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.83 with sales reaching $72.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -374.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 18.30% in year-over-year returns.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.05% while institutional investors hold 3.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.10M, and float is at 9.01M with Short Float at 5.95%. Institutions hold 3.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 84610.0 shares valued at $0.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.74% of the NMM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 74554.0 shares valued at $0.45 million to account for 0.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 53215.0 shares representing 0.46% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 37822.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.