NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:NTCT Stock Is Going Next

NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is 11.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.11 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTCT stock was last observed hovering at around $30.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.3% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.25% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.59, the stock is 2.56% and 11.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock 21.86% off its SMA200. NTCT registered 10.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.79.

The stock witnessed a 10.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.22%, and is 4.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.47% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) has around 2502 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $847.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 151.44 and Fwd P/E is 17.66. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.07% and -1.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NetScout Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $215.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.20% in year-over-year returns.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.21% while institutional investors hold 105.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.49M, and float is at 70.48M with Short Float at 6.65%. Institutions hold 101.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.22 million shares valued at $179.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.17% of the NTCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 6.48 million shares valued at $141.4 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.32 million shares representing 8.59% and valued at over $137.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.52% of the shares totaling 5.53 million with a market value of $120.82 million.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DOWNING JOHN, the company’s EVP, World-Wide Sales. SEC filings show that DOWNING JOHN sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $22.09 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97616.0 shares.

NetScout Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that SZABADOS MICHAEL (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $20.75 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47026.0 shares of the NTCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, DOWNING JOHN (EVP, World-Wide Sales) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $24.24 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 102,616 shares of NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT).

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 11.84% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 19.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.81% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.54.