NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) is 54.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $11.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBSE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 28.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is 24.42% and 32.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 30.50% off its SMA200. NBSE registered 81.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13.

The stock witnessed a 49.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.16%, and is 17.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.64% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.56% and -8.40% from its 52-week high.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE), with 3.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.07% while institutional investors hold 38.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.16M, and float is at 19.22M with Short Float at 5.78%. Institutions hold 31.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenlight Capital, Inc. with over 2.03 million shares valued at $15.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the NBSE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.92 million shares valued at $6.96 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.91 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $6.88 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.40% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $4.23 million.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stephan Dietrich A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Stephan Dietrich A bought 1,275 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $7.73 per share for a total of $9861.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12525.0 shares.

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that Stephan Dietrich A (President and CEO) bought a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $8.09 per share for $10111.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11250.0 shares of the NBSE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, Stephan Dietrich A (President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.00 for $60000.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE).