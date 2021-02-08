New Big Money Means Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) is 14.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.81 and a high of $10.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $52.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.51% off the consensus price target high of $52.66 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.51% higher than the price target low of $52.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.05, the stock is 15.33% and 19.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 6.44% off its SMA200. AIH registered -22.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.01.

The stock witnessed a 25.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.35%, and is 18.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.26% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $147.08M and $120.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.34. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.79% and -43.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.60%).

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -84.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.30% in year-over-year returns.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH), with institutional investors hold 4.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.61M, and float is at 23.61M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 4.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 0.93 million shares valued at $3.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.35% of the AIH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 42546.0 shares valued at $0.18 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 21833.0 shares representing 0.87% and valued at over $93008.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 3452.0 with a market value of $14705.0.