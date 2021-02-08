New Big Money Means Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) is -25.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $37.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDAK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.71% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -26.21% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.98, the stock is -11.53% and 9.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 37.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.48.

The stock witnessed a -23.95% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.30%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.57% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $445.79M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 203.54% and -36.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.80%).

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.54 with sales reaching $520k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.00% this year.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK), with 2.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.16% while institutional investors hold 22.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.59M, and float is at 16.67M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 20.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Victory Capital Management Inc. with over 94303.0 shares valued at $3.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.50% of the CDAK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System with 1400.0 shares valued at $45220.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Codiak BioSciences Inc. (CDAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times.