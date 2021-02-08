New Big Money Means Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is -7.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.83 and a high of $14.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $6.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $64.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.95% off the consensus price target high of $64.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.95% higher than the price target low of $64.75 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -1.73% and -6.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -14.36% off its SMA200. HUIZ registered a loss of -28.15% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a -3.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.90%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.74% over the week and 4.78% over the month.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) has around 1160 employees, a market worth around $336.37M and $168.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.42. Profit margin for the company is -0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.78% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.60%).

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huize Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.80% this year.

Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Huize Holding Limited (HUIZ), with institutional investors hold 3.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.92M, and float is at 36.93M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 3.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 1.05 million shares valued at $8.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.58% of the HUIZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd with 0.44 million shares valued at $3.55 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 34241.0 shares representing 0.74% and valued at over $0.28 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 12133.0 with a market value of $98762.0.