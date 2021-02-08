New Big Money Means Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is 19.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.95 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The SGLB stock was last observed hovering at around $3.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.29% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.03, the stock is 6.01% and 23.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 50.32% off its SMA200. SGLB registered -60.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 43.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.5787 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7334.

The stock witnessed a 32.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.86%, and is 11.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $29.58M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 106.67% and -62.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-798.00%).

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sigma Labs Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 250.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 50.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB), with 283.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.87% while institutional investors hold 0.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.71M, and float is at 5.61M with Short Float at 8.68%. Institutions hold 0.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 24317.0 shares valued at $54470.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.32% of the SGLB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Manhattan Company with 14000.0 shares valued at $31360.0 to account for 0.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 13000.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $29120.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1147.0 with a market value of $2569.0.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RUPORT MARK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that RUPORT MARK bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $10797.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ImmuCell Corporation (ICCC) that is trading 123.98% up over the past 12 months. Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) is 127.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.53% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.84.