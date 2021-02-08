Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) is 61.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.68 and a high of $17.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The OCUP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.5% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.50, the stock is 7.11% and 36.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -12.50% at the moment leaves the stock 19.23% off its SMA200. OCUP registered 30.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.20.

The stock witnessed a 45.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.37%, and is -10.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.50% over the week and 11.10% over the month.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $130.10M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.33% and -38.38% from its 52-week high.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP), with 136.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.86% while institutional investors hold 7.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.84M, and float is at 1.73M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 7.51% of the Float.