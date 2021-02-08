OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 0.19% Change This Year

OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) is 0.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.96 and a high of $98.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSIS stock was last observed hovering at around $93.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.61% off the consensus price target high of $112.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 6.6% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $93.40, the stock is 0.19% and 1.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 16.60% off its SMA200. OSIS registered 3.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.37.

The stock witnessed a -2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.81%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.87% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) has around 6758 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $1.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.23 and Fwd P/E is 17.13. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.97% and -4.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OSI Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $291.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.40% in year-over-year returns.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS), with 939.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.23% while institutional investors hold 102.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.92M, and float is at 17.03M with Short Float at 5.76%. Institutions hold 97.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.16 million shares valued at $245.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.59% of the OSIS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 1.84 million shares valued at $142.54 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.71 million shares representing 9.53% and valued at over $132.89 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.11% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $71.28 million.

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEHRA AJAY, the company’s Executve Vice President. SEC filings show that MEHRA AJAY sold 12,382 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $1.05 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9683.0 shares.

OSI Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MEHRA AJAY (Executve Vice President) sold a total of 1,779 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $85.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44477.0 shares of the OSIS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, CHOPRA DEEPAK (President and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $86.10 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 504,921 shares of OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS).

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 11.84% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.22.