Phreesia Inc. (PHR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR) is 37.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $73.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHR stock was last observed hovering at around $72.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.59% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -46.2% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.56, the stock is 14.91% and 30.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing 2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 99.49% off its SMA200. PHR registered 124.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.89.

The stock witnessed a 34.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.38%, and is 14.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 4.47% over the month.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) has around 532 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $139.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 365.71% and 1.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.60%).

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phreesia Inc. (PHR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phreesia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $39.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Top Institutional Holders

239 institutions hold shares in Phreesia Inc. (PHR), with 2.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.95% while institutional investors hold 93.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.16M, and float is at 42.11M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 87.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.24 million shares valued at $104.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.34% of the PHR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.55 million shares valued at $82.04 million to account for 5.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.75 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $56.3 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 3.90% of the shares totaling 1.72 million with a market value of $55.28 million.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Phreesia Inc. (PHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VanDuyn Amy Beth, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that VanDuyn Amy Beth sold 21,829 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $65.91 per share for a total of $1.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52009.0 shares.

Phreesia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Altier Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,495 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $69.69 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the PHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Linetsky David (SVP, Life Sciences) disposed off 6,826 shares at an average price of $66.04 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 142,640 shares of Phreesia Inc. (PHR).