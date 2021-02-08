Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) is 7.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.06 and a high of $27.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The PPC stock was last observed hovering at around $21.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.6% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -17.22% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.10, the stock is 6.34% and 6.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 17.18% off its SMA200. PPC registered -19.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.60.

The stock witnessed a 4.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.96%, and is 8.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 3.31% over the month.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) has around 55400 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $12.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.01. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.07% and -22.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $3.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Top Institutional Holders

301 institutions hold shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC), with 196.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 80.74% while institutional investors hold 89.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 244.19M, and float is at 46.84M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 17.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.72 million shares valued at $70.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.94% of the PPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lsv Asset Management with 4.54 million shares valued at $67.89 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.47 million shares representing 1.84% and valued at over $66.94 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.80% of the shares totaling 1.95 million with a market value of $29.14 million.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penn Jayson, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Penn Jayson sold 3,988 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $22.31 per share for a total of $88978.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -17.04% down over the past 12 months. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is 5.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.85% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.65.