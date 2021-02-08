Positives for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) as stock loss in recent trading

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) is 59.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.59 and a high of $92.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The HYFM stock was last observed hovering at around $85.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -28.92% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -39.67% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.80, the stock is 12.92% and 29.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 29.87% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.02.

The stock witnessed a 32.55% In the last 1 month and is 10.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has around 209 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $308.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 199.52. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.49% and -9.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $75.06M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), with 11.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.40% while institutional investors hold 8.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.27M, and float is at 14.14M with Short Float at 4.51%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kornitzer Capital Management, Inc. with over 77910.0 shares valued at $4.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.25% of the HYFM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Emerald Advisers, LLC with 76064.0 shares valued at $4.0 million to account for 0.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust which holds 71707.0 shares representing 0.23% and valued at over $3.77 million, while Calamos Advisors LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 18514.0 with a market value of $0.97 million.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.