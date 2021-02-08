Positives for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) as stock loss in recent trading

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) is -9.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.57 and a high of $52.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The LOB stock was last observed hovering at around $43.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.0% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 4.18% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $43.12, the stock is -6.04% and -5.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 55.44% off its SMA200. LOB registered 139.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.11.

The stock witnessed a -8.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.12%, and is 8.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) has around 628 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $288.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.99 and Fwd P/E is 16.36. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 469.62% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $89.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.90% in year-over-year returns.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB), with 12.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.59% while institutional investors hold 66.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.54M, and float is at 30.87M with Short Float at 7.17%. Institutions hold 47.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.42 million shares valued at $137.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the LOB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.9 million shares valued at $48.14 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.45 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $36.69 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.06% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $29.58 million.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Janson Susan N, the company’s Chief Risk Off., Live Oak Bank. SEC filings show that Janson Susan N sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $40.09 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30460.0 shares.

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that LANDIS H K (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $40.60 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the LOB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, MAHAN JAMES S III (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 24,200 shares at an average price of $36.53 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 3,487,161 shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB).

Live Oak Bancshares Inc. (LOB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -16.39% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -19.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.93% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.13.