Positives for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) as stock loss in recent trading

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) is 10.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPHC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.71, the stock is 0.93% and 10.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -4.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.97% off its SMA200. OPHC registered 28.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4612 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9141.

The stock witnessed a 4.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.72%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 9.70% over the month.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $11.39M and $6.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 120.83% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Analyst Forecasts

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.50% this year.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), with 1.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.53% while institutional investors hold 1.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.95M, and float is at 1.64M with Short Float at 0.52%. Institutions hold 0.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 16500.0 shares valued at $44880.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.56% of the OPHC Shares outstanding.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chan Heng Fai Ambrose, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $3.10 per share for a total of $7750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20400.0 shares.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Chan Heng Fai Ambrose (Director) bought a total of 6,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $3.09 per share for $19776.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17900.0 shares of the OPHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, Gubin Moishe (Director) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 216,575 shares of OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC).

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading 11.71% up over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -19.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 94.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 424.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.