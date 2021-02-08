Positives for PLDT Inc. (PHI) as stock loss in recent trading

PLDT Inc. (NYSE: PHI) is 2.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.91 and a high of $35.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The PHI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $33.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.92% off the consensus price target high of $37.62 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 7.83% higher than the price target low of $31.05 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.62, the stock is -3.71% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 5.45% off its SMA200. PHI registered 37.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.22.

The stock witnessed a -0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 43.10. Distance from 52-week low is 79.89% and -19.36% from its 52-week high.

PLDT Inc. (PHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PLDT Inc. (PHI) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PLDT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

PLDT Inc. (PHI) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in PLDT Inc. (PHI), with institutional investors hold 3.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.06M, and float is at 89.92M with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 3.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.38 million shares valued at $91.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.57% of the PHI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aperio Group LLC with 0.59 million shares valued at $16.03 million to account for 0.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.43 million shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $11.55 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $10.81 million.

PLDT Inc. (PHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) that is trading -4.96% down over the past 12 months. SK Telecom Co.Ltd (SKM) is 17.99% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.21.