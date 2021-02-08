Positives for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) as stock loss in recent trading

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is 31.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.06 and a high of $193.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $178.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $172.06 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.26% off the consensus price target high of $262.08 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -83.07% lower than the price target low of $96.97 for the same period.

Currently trading at $177.52, the stock is 6.56% and 28.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 88.46% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered 227.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 118.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $104.18.

The stock witnessed a 37.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.93%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.04% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $15.18B and $28.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 312.26% and -8.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.50%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 262.60% year-over-year.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Top Institutional Holders

300 institutions hold shares in Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), with 885.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 71.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.85M, and float is at 57.86M with Short Float at 3.44%. Institutions hold 70.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 6.95 million shares valued at $577.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.69% of the ZLAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 6.25 million shares valued at $519.52 million to account for 16.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.6 million shares representing 9.69% and valued at over $299.61 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.03% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $279.14 million.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -25.91% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.21.