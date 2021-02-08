Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) stock Plunged by -1.13% yesterday

Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is -2.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.62 and a high of $40.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The POWL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.59% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.59% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.78, the stock is -6.82% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 6.38% off its SMA200. POWL registered -26.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.33.

The stock witnessed a -10.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.47%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) has around 1997 employees, a market worth around $339.89M and $490.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.90 and Fwd P/E is 27.15. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.25% and -28.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Powell Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $115.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Top Institutional Holders

191 institutions hold shares in Powell Industries Inc. (POWL), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.09% while institutional investors hold 90.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.67M, and float is at 8.97M with Short Float at 3.03%. Institutions hold 68.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.36 million shares valued at $32.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.69% of the POWL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.91 million shares valued at $21.93 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.58 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $13.97 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $13.44 million.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times.

Powell Industries Inc. (POWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AZZ Inc. (AZZ) that is trading 18.47% up over the past 12 months. Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) is 39.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.61% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.03.