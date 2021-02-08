Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) is -6.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.09 and a high of $49.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRGS stock was last observed hovering at around $42.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.36% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.98% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.36, the stock is -2.89% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 8.19% off its SMA200. PRGS registered -7.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.55.

The stock witnessed a -10.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.77%, and is 5.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) has around 1796 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $442.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.08 and Fwd P/E is 12.46. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.80% and -13.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progress Software Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/31/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $121.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 202.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.50% year-over-year.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Progress Software Corporation (PRGS), with 539.88k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 99.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.72M, and float is at 42.78M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 98.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.92 million shares valued at $253.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.64% of the PRGS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.68 million shares valued at $171.79 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.59 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $95.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.66% of the shares totaling 1.62 million with a market value of $59.32 million.

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by QUINN GARY, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that QUINN GARY sold 7,116 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 12 at a price of $40.32 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8197.0 shares.

Progress Software Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Gawlick Rainer (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $37.77 per share for $37765.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31780.0 shares of the PRGS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Gupta Yogesh K (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 96,142 shares of Progress Software Corporation (PRGS).

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is trading 16.25% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.99% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.