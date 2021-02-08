Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE: PB) is -0.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.02 and a high of $75.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The PB stock was last observed hovering at around $69.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.45% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.09% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.24, the stock is -0.65% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 15.51% off its SMA200. PB registered -4.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.33.

The stock witnessed a -4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.89%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) has around 3901 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $1.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.11. Profit margin for the company is 37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -7.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.38 with sales reaching $282.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Top Institutional Holders

418 institutions hold shares in Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB), with 3.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 84.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.66M, and float is at 88.57M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 81.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.96 million shares valued at $464.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.68% of the PB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.8 million shares valued at $404.28 million to account for 8.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.7 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $295.34 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 3.86% of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $247.56 million.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dowdell Robert J., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Dowdell Robert J. sold 2,725 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $68.71 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25000.0 shares.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 25 that TIMANUS H E JR (Chairman) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 25 and was made at $49.00 per share for $49000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the PB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 23, ZALMAN DAVID (Senior Chairman & CEO) acquired 8,700 shares at an average price of $49.57 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 8,700 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB).

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) that is trading 22.21% up over the past 12 months. First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) is 17.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -63.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.