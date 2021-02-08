Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 59.58% Upside

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TARA) is -16.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.86 and a high of $67.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The TARA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.21% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 45.38% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.21, the stock is 2.46% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 6.37% at the moment leaves the stock -18.36% off its SMA200. TARA registered -44.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.46.

The stock witnessed a -6.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is 12.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.43% and -69.87% from its 52-week high.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.20% this year.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.00% while institutional investors hold 97.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.32M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 83.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 2.56 million shares valued at $43.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.82% of the TARA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 0.78 million shares valued at $13.17 million to account for 6.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ikarian Capital, LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 6.44% and valued at over $12.16 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $10.83 million.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Opaleye Management Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $16.00 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.46 million shares.

Protara Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that Opaleye Management Inc. (10% Owner) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $16.87 per share for $5.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.41 million shares of the TARA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Davis Blaine (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,481 shares at an average price of $16.91 for $25038.0. The insider now directly holds 1,481 shares of Protara Therapeutics Inc. (TARA).