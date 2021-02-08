Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFS) is 5.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.05 and a high of $23.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 0.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.99, the stock is -0.63% and 5.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 29.58% off its SMA200. PFS registered -18.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.15%, and is 2.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) has around 968 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $363.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.01 and Fwd P/E is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is 23.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.83% and -19.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $93.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.70% in year-over-year returns.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS), with 6M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.81% while institutional investors hold 69.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.52M, and float is at 71.48M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 64.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.88 million shares valued at $132.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.85% of the PFS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.26 million shares valued at $88.62 million to account for 9.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.69 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $69.43 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 2.72 million with a market value of $33.18 million.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christy James A., the company’s EVP, CRO of Provident Bank. SEC filings show that Christy James A. sold 3,190 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $17.28 per share for a total of $55121.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25565.0 shares.

Provident Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Berry Thomas W (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $13.62 per share for $13621.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Foley Ursuline F (Director) acquired 1,750 shares at an average price of $14.23 for $24901.0. The insider now directly holds 17,717 shares of Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS).

Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Magyar Bancorp Inc. (MGYR) that is trading -7.99% down over the past 12 months. Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) is -11.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.66.