Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Track to Reach $105.00 in a Year

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is 2.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.37 and a high of $148.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The QLYS stock was last observed hovering at around $122.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.97% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -38.49% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.64, the stock is -2.48% and 9.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 17.03% off its SMA200. QLYS registered 40.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $122.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.13.

The stock witnessed a 8.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.56%, and is -9.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.96% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) has around 1289 employees, a market worth around $4.79B and $352.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.65 and Fwd P/E is 41.71. Profit margin for the company is 25.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.69% and -16.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qualys Inc. (QLYS) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qualys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.7 with sales reaching $94.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Top Institutional Holders

461 institutions hold shares in Qualys Inc. (QLYS), with 5.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.92% while institutional investors hold 110.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.24M, and float is at 33.62M with Short Float at 17.38%. Institutions hold 94.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.72 million shares valued at $462.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.09% of the QLYS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.26 million shares valued at $319.9 million to account for 8.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.34 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $229.08 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 1.09 million with a market value of $106.62 million.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Insider Activity

A total of 116 insider transactions have happened at Qualys Inc. (QLYS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thakar Sumedh S, the company’s Pres. & Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Thakar Sumedh S sold 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $140.56 per share for a total of $2.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Qualys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that BERGERON SANDRA E. (Director) sold a total of 1,271 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $130.34 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24346.0 shares of the QLYS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Thakar Sumedh S (Pres. & Chief Product Officer) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $130.55 for $0.72 million. The insider now directly holds 221,383 shares of Qualys Inc. (QLYS).

Qualys Inc. (QLYS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 19.73% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.76% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.41.