Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) is 13.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.96 and a high of $33.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYN stock was last observed hovering at around $32.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.03% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.55% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.34, the stock is 6.07% and 10.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.28 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 22.30% off its SMA200. RYN registered 12.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.50.

The stock witnessed a 6.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.88%, and is 8.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $4.48B and $205.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 456.71 and Fwd P/E is 77.35. Profit margin for the company is 21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.90% and 0.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rayonier Inc. (RYN) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rayonier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $190.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Top Institutional Holders

385 institutions hold shares in Rayonier Inc. (RYN), with 912.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.67% while institutional investors hold 88.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.35M, and float is at 134.45M with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 88.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 21.1 million shares valued at $557.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.46% of the RYN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.43 million shares valued at $487.25 million to account for 13.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.55 million shares representing 9.20% and valued at over $331.94 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 7.12% of the shares totaling 9.72 million with a market value of $256.92 million.

Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Rayonier Inc. (RYN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NUNES DAVID L, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that NUNES DAVID L sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $30.50 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Rayonier Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that McHugh Mark (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $30.05 per share for $60100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72739.0 shares of the RYN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, McHugh Mark (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $26.75 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 74,739 shares of Rayonier Inc. (RYN).

Rayonier Inc. (RYN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) that is trading 41.39% up over the past 12 months. International Paper Company (IP) is 6.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.44% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.