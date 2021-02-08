Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) picks momentum as shares drop 0.00%

Research Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is 7.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.05 and a high of $3.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The RSSS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.50, the stock is -2.48% and 4.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -0.75% off its SMA200. RSSS registered -28.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4684 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4032.

The stock witnessed a 5.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.13%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $65.90M and $31.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.95% and -30.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Research Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS), with 8.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.57% while institutional investors hold 67.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.90M, and float is at 17.97M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 46.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 12 West Capital Management, LP with over 5.55 million shares valued at $12.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.29% of the RSSS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.79 million shares valued at $4.04 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cowen Prime Services LLC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $1.58 million, while Parthenon LLC holds 1.32% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.8 million.

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by 12 West Capital Management LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that 12 West Capital Management LP sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.69 million shares.

Research Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that 12 West Capital Management LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 202,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $2.74 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.79 million shares of the RSSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, 12 West Capital Management LP (10% Owner) disposed off 2,407,500 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $6.02 million. The insider now directly holds 2,990,976 shares of Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS).

Research Solutions Inc. (RSSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Information Services Group Inc. (III) that is trading 26.10% up over the past 12 months. Interpace Biosciences Inc. (IDXG) is -40.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.32% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 29600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.4.