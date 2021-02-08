Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) turns bullish with gain of 1.56 points

Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) is -0.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.78 and a high of $147.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The RGLD stock was last observed hovering at around $104.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.56% off its average median price target of $147.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.81% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 2.59% higher than the price target low of $108.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.69, the stock is 0.02% and -2.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 1.50% at the moment leaves the stock -13.48% off its SMA200. RGLD registered -2.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.17.

The stock witnessed a -4.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.28%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $6.83B and $561.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.16 and Fwd P/E is 26.62. Profit margin for the company is 45.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.80% and -28.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Gold Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $153.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.10% year-over-year.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Top Institutional Holders

553 institutions hold shares in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD), with 238.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.36% while institutional investors hold 81.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.55M, and float is at 65.42M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 80.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 7.54 million shares valued at $906.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.50% of the RGLD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.8 million shares valued at $816.84 million to account for 10.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.57 million shares representing 10.02% and valued at over $789.99 million, while Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 3.91 million with a market value of $469.33 million.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Libner Paul, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Libner Paul sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $140.00 per share for a total of $42000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13542.0 shares.

Royal Gold Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Shefman Randy (VP & General Counsel) sold a total of 5,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $126.00 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6268.0 shares of the RGLD stock.

Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading 21.69% up over the past 12 months. Vale S.A. (VALE) is 41.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.98% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.