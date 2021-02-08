Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) turns bullish with gain of 0.67 points

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) is -4.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.44 and a high of $118.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYAAY stock was last observed hovering at around $103.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $104.51 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.11% off the consensus price target high of $120.29 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -44.17% lower than the price target low of $72.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.52, the stock is 0.99% and -1.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 24.10% off its SMA200. RYAAY registered 12.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $105.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.66.

The stock witnessed a -4.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.96%, and is 9.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) has around 17268 employees, a market worth around $21.05B and $3.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.44. Profit margin for the company is -48.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.19% and -11.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryanair Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.7 with sales reaching $547.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -77.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) Top Institutional Holders

292 institutions hold shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY), with 11.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 45.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 225.24M, and float is at 215.15M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 45.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 10.68 million shares valued at $873.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.56% of the RYAAY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 9.3 million shares valued at $760.49 million to account for 3.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 8.85 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $723.7 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 8.82 million with a market value of $721.29 million.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY): Who are the competitors?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is -47.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -67.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.