Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Is Up 3.87% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is 3.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.25 and a high of $91.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHP stock was last observed hovering at around $69.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.77% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -71.66% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $70.38, the stock is 4.54% and 6.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock 58.21% off its SMA200. RHP registered -20.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.72.

The stock witnessed a 2.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.69%, and is 8.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $3.79B and $844.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -34.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 431.17% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.9 with sales reaching $100.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.29% while institutional investors hold 91.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.98M, and float is at 53.17M with Short Float at 4.52%. Institutions hold 88.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.13 million shares valued at $262.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.97% of the RHP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.82 million shares valued at $177.55 million to account for 8.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eminence Capital, LP which holds 3.6 million shares representing 6.54% and valued at over $132.3 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $70.63 million.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chaffin Patrick S, the company’s EVP & COO. SEC filings show that Chaffin Patrick S sold 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $64.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16558.0 shares.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that FIORAVANTI MARK (President & CFO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $31.90 per share for $95702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RHP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, REED COLIN V (Chairman & CEO) acquired 21,900 shares at an average price of $27.16 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 860,842 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP).

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 75.53% up over the past 12 months. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -14.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.58% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.25.