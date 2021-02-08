Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE: SFE) stock Plunged by -0.39% yesterday

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NYSE: SFE) is 19.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.43 and a high of $10.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The SFE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.44% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.44% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.61, the stock is 10.51% and 14.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 20.69% off its SMA200. SFE registered -26.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.19.

The stock witnessed a 12.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.76%, and is 11.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.78% and -28.14% from its 52-week high.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 447.50% this year.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.14% while institutional investors hold 70.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.79M, and float is at 19.38M with Short Float at 2.48%. Institutions hold 65.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.69 million shares valued at $9.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.11% of the SFE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.42 million shares valued at $7.8 million to account for 6.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Manhattan Company which holds 1.26 million shares representing 6.02% and valued at over $6.89 million, while Horton Capital Management, LLC holds 5.62% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $6.44 million.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Manko Joseph M. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Manko Joseph M. Jr. bought 1,210 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $6.16 per share for a total of $7456.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that Manko Joseph M. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 2,205 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $6.18 per share for $13618.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the SFE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 12, Manko Joseph M. Jr. (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.44 for $64387.0. The insider now directly holds 158,884 shares of Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE).

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Maximus Inc. (MMS) that is trading 8.35% up over the past 12 months. CBIZ Inc. (CBZ) is -3.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.05% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.74.