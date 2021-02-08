SEI Investments Company (SEIC) turns bearish with loss of -0.67 points

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) is -2.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.40 and a high of $69.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The SEIC stock was last observed hovering at around $56.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.43% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.97% higher than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.92, the stock is -4.34% and -2.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.35 million and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. SEIC registered -18.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.30.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.39%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) has around 3724 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.61 and Fwd P/E is 14.17. Profit margin for the company is 28.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.94% and -19.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SEI Investments Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $453.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.30% in year-over-year returns.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Top Institutional Holders

616 institutions hold shares in SEI Investments Company (SEIC), with 23.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.67% while institutional investors hold 85.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.81M, and float is at 121.67M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 71.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Loomis Sayles & Company, LP with over 15.74 million shares valued at $798.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.88% of the SEIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.8 million shares valued at $649.18 million to account for 8.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.69 million shares representing 8.78% and valued at over $643.8 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.26% of the shares totaling 6.17 million with a market value of $312.72 million.

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at SEI Investments Company (SEIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyer Stephen, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Meyer Stephen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $56.33 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SEI Investments Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that MCCARTHY KATHRYN (Director) sold a total of 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $56.35 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71700.0 shares of the SEIC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, WEST ALFRED P JR (10% Owner) disposed off 10,069 shares at an average price of $53.81 for $0.54 million. The insider now directly holds 9,352,517 shares of SEI Investments Company (SEIC).

SEI Investments Company (SEIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -20.58% down over the past 12 months. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is 16.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.08% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.19.