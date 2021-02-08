Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SLAB Stock Is Going Next

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) is 9.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.09 and a high of $144.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The SLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $140.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.3% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.48% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.28% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $139.46, the stock is 1.69% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.33 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 29.98% off its SMA200. SLAB registered 33.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $133.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.23.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.52%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) has around 1838 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $886.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 491.06 and Fwd P/E is 35.54. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.26% and -3.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.80%).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.76 with sales reaching $242.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.10% in year-over-year returns.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Top Institutional Holders

386 institutions hold shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB), with 799.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.82% while institutional investors hold 97.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.89M, and float is at 42.93M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 95.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.56 million shares valued at $642.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.98% of the SLAB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.76 million shares valued at $563.4 million to account for 13.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.19 million shares representing 9.56% and valued at over $409.82 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 2.52 million with a market value of $246.94 million.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tolany Brandon, the company’s SR VP of Worldwide Sales. SEC filings show that Tolany Brandon sold 379 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $132.30 per share for a total of $50142.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39536.0 shares.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that LAZAR JACK R (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $129.75 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10576.0 shares of the SLAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Thompson Daniel Mark (SR VP & GM, INFRA & Automotive) disposed off 5,104 shares at an average price of $122.52 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 27,446 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB).

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 28.47% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 28.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.14% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.06.