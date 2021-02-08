SINA Corporation (SINA) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 1.36% Upside

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is 0.78% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.04 and a high of $45.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The SINA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $43.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.36% off the consensus price target high of $43.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $43.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.71, the stock is 0.94% and -0.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 7.45% off its SMA200. SINA registered 5.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.33%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.53% over the month.

SINA Corporation (SINA) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.07. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.02% and -6.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

SINA Corporation (SINA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SINA Corporation (SINA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SINA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $569.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year.

SINA Corporation (SINA) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in SINA Corporation (SINA), with 8.77M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.67% while institutional investors hold 77.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.79M, and float is at 50.99M with Short Float at 12.22%. Institutions hold 66.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 3.37 million shares valued at $143.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.92% of the SINA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schroder Investment Management Group with 2.8 million shares valued at $119.29 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.48 million shares representing 3.63% and valued at over $105.79 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 2.46 million with a market value of $104.95 million.

SINA Corporation (SINA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SINA Corporation (SINA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SINA Corporation (SINA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading 93.16% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.01% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.06.