Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:SKY Stock Is Going Next

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is 32.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.82 and a high of $41.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The SKY stock was last observed hovering at around $39.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.48% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.47% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -13.69% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.93, the stock is 20.08% and 26.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.34 million and changing 3.75% at the moment leaves the stock 48.70% off its SMA200. SKY registered 40.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.69.

The stock witnessed a 27.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.80%, and is 21.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.02% over the week and 5.03% over the month.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) has around 6600 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.93 and Fwd P/E is 26.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 278.28% and -1.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skyline Champion Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $377.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 193.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.30% in year-over-year returns.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY), with 4.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.47% while institutional investors hold 106.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.70M, and float is at 51.78M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 97.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 7.92 million shares valued at $211.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the SKY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.17 million shares valued at $111.62 million to account for 7.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MAK Capital One LLC which holds 3.37 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $90.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $80.3 million.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 12 times.

Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thor Industries Inc. (THO) that is trading 45.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.33% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.