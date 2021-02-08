Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:SNBR Stock Is Going Next

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) is 40.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.27 and a high of $116.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNBR stock was last observed hovering at around $110.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.19% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -120.56% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.69, the stock is 15.59% and 31.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.31 million and changing 3.69% at the moment leaves the stock 101.61% off its SMA200. SNBR registered 108.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.17.

The stock witnessed a 32.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.39%, and is 6.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has around 4395 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $1.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.57 and Fwd P/E is 25.60. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 651.08% and -1.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (130.50%).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sleep Number Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.44 with sales reaching $551.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.23% while institutional investors hold 103.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.97M, and float is at 26.58M with Short Float at 13.19%. Institutions hold 99.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.02 million shares valued at $196.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the SNBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.77 million shares valued at $135.28 million to account for 9.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 2.59 million shares representing 9.33% and valued at over $126.71 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $74.82 million.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barra Melissa, the company’s EVP, Chief Sales & Services. SEC filings show that Barra Melissa sold 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $82.74 per share for a total of $62055.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36182.0 shares.

Sleep Number Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Hellfeld Samuel R (SVP Chief Legal & Risk Officer) sold a total of 1,820 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $81.65 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10958.0 shares of the SNBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 09, Barra Melissa (SVP, Chief Sales Svcs & Strat) disposed off 4,218 shares at an average price of $81.00 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 40,072 shares of Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR).

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading 122.70% up over the past 12 months. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) is 70.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.66% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.01.