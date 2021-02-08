Spire Inc. (SR) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is 1.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.58 and a high of $87.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SR stock was last observed hovering at around $64.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $69.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.03% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 1.36% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.10, the stock is 5.72% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.3 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 3.44% off its SMA200. SR registered -24.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.09.

The stock witnessed a 2.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.40%, and is 6.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Spire Inc. (SR) has around 3583 employees, a market worth around $3.31B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.96 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.71% and -25.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Spire Inc. (SR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spire Inc. (SR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spire Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.03 with sales reaching $776.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.50% in year-over-year returns.

Spire Inc. (SR) Top Institutional Holders

387 institutions hold shares in Spire Inc. (SR), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.97% while institutional investors hold 84.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.50M, and float is at 50.07M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 81.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.77 million shares valued at $307.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.18% of the SR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is American Century Companies, Inc. with 5.01 million shares valued at $266.28 million to account for 9.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.78 million shares representing 9.25% and valued at over $254.23 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.08% of the shares totaling 1.59 million with a market value of $84.64 million.

Spire Inc. (SR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Spire Inc. (SR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Woodard Adam W., the company’s Treasurer. SEC filings show that Woodard Adam W. bought 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $64.56 per share for a total of $90379.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2800.0 shares.

Spire Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Woodard Adam W. (Treasurer) bought a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $73.23 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1400.0 shares of the SR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Rasche Steven P (Executive Vice President) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $26.24 for $52480.0. The insider now directly holds 7,797 shares of Spire Inc. (SR).

Spire Inc. (SR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) that is trading -2.34% down over the past 12 months. Sempra Energy (SRE) is -21.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.